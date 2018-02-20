Alert Jawans Foil Terror Attack At Air Force Station In Jammu And Kashmir

Alert sentries immediately responded to the firing, forcing the terrorists to flee, he said. One terrorist may have been hit, a defence official said.
"Two to three terrorists lobbed a grenade and opened firing on the water pump house located outside the Air Force Station at Malangpora in Awantipora area of Pulwama district," a defence spokesman said.
The attack was repelled by the Defence Security Corps guards. All Air Force stations in Jammu and Kashmir are permanently on a high state of alert.