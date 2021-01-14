Alert Cop Helps Man Reclaim Lost Bag Containing Jewellery Worth Rs75,000

The bag belonged to a Mumbai-based man who was in Delhi on a personal visit.

How often is it that you would be able to reclaim a bag lost at a busy Metro station? Not every day, but that's exactly what happened in Gurgaon to a lucky traveller from Mumbai on Wednesday.

A bag, containing a newly purchased piece of jewellery worth Rs 75,000, was returned to its owner thanks to the alertness and honesty of a constable with the central armed police force CISF.

Constable Sontak, who was on duty at Gurgaon's MG Road Metro station, noticed an unclaimed bag near the output roller of a baggage inspection machine.

Considering it a security threat, he immediately informed his senior officer, who rushed to the spot and enquired if it belonged to anyone around. When no one came forward to claim the bag, they checked it for any dangerous or hazardous items, and opened it.

The bag contained a necklace, its bill, an identification card and a contact number.

In no time, the CISF was able to contact 31-year-old Atul Kumar who confirmed that he had lost his bag. He added that he was from Mumbai and was in Delhi on a personal visit.

Mr Kumar reached the Metro station after some time and was able to reclaim his bag, the jewellery and other valuables in it after the CISF verified his identity.

He thanked the CISF and appreciated Constable Sontak for his honesty.