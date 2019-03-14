Albert Einstein Birthday: 10 Brilliant Quotes From The 'Genius Scientist'

Albert Einstein gave the world some groundbreaking theories. (Photo: AFP)

Albert Einstein, a German genius, gave the world some groundbreaking theories. The prominent mathematician and physicist, Albert Einstein is best known for his mass-energy equivalence formula E = mc2 and "general theory of relativity". Today, on March 14, the world is celebrating Albert Einstein's 140th birthday. He is recipient of Nobel Prize for Physics for his explanation of the photoelectric effect. Known for his intellectual achievements and originality, he is one of the most celebrated scientist. During his lifetime, he gave the world some pearls of wisdom.

Here are some brilliant quotes by Albert Einstein on his 140th birthday:

"Everything should be as simple as possible, but not simpler." - Albert Einstein



"Any intelligent fool can make things bigger and more complex... It takes a touch of genius --- and a lot of courage to move in the opposite direction." - Albert Einstein



"Imagination is more important than knowledge." - Albert Einstein



"Anyone who has never made a mistake has never tried anything new." - Albert Einstein

"When the solution is simple, God is answering." - Albert Einstein



"Insanity: doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results." - Albert Einstein



"We have to do the best we can. This is our sacred human responsibility." - Albert Einstein



"I am neither especially clever nor especially gifted. I am only very, very curious." - Albert Einstein



"Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance you must keep moving." - Albert Einstein



"The monotony and solitude of a quiet life stimulates the creative mind." - Albert Einstein