Al Qaeda-Inspired Terror Cell Busted, Wanted To Create 'Khilafat' In India

The Delhi Police today found and dismantled a terror module that was allegedly inspired by al Qaeda. The operation, which involved joint efforts from police forces across Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, led to the arrest of 14 individuals allegedly linked to the group. The group was reportedly preparing to execute a series of high-profile terrorist activities aimed at establishing a 'Khilafat' within India.

"The module, as per the current state of operations, was being led by one Dr Ishtiyaq of Ranchi (Jharkhand), and it was aspiring to declare 'khilafat' and execute serious terrorist activities within the country," a Delhi Police statement said.

The members of the terror module were trained, including in handling weapons, at various locations, cops said.

The operation was launched following critical intelligence inputs, which revealed the module's intentions and locations. The collaborative effort between the Delhi Police and state forces proved crucial in uncovering and neutralizing the threat.

During the crackdown, six suspects were caught in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, where they were undergoing weapons training. Additionally, eight individuals were arrested from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh for further questioning. The police have recovered various arms, ammunition, and literature linked to terrorist activities.

Delhi Police officials confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and further arrests are anticipated as raids continue.