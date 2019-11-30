Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri, 93-Year-Old Poet From Kerala, Wins Jnanpith Award

Akkitham started gaining attention in the early 1950s for his modernist poems, first of which "Khandakavya" was published in 1952.

Akkitham published 45 books consisting of poetry, anthologies, plays and short stories.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri, philosopher and poet, has been chosen for this year's Jnanpith award. The 93-year-old poet, fondly known as Akkitham, said that he was happy and humbled by the honour. Many, including Edassery and VT Bhattathiripad were great poets and deserving of the award, he said. "Maybe I am being blessed with the honour as I have had a longer life," Akkitham was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

One of the most revered names in Malayalam poetry, Akkitham's literary excellence has footprints in several genres like drama, reminiscence, critical essays, children literature, short stories and translation.

He has published 45 books consisting of poetry, anthologies, plays and short stories.

He has also translated the "Srimad Bhagavatam", as "Sree Mahabhagavatham" which has around 14,613 verses. His other notable poetry anthologies include "Balidarsanam" (the Vision of Bali), "Arangettam", "Nimisha Kshetram", "Idinju Polinja Lokam", "Amritaghatika", and "Kalikkottilil".

A Padma Shri awardee, Akkitham has won several literary accolades including the Sahitya Akademi Award (1973), Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award (1972 and 1988), Mathrubhumi Award, Vayalar Award, and Kabir Samman.

His works have also been translated into many Indian and foreign languages.

