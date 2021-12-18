Akhilesh Yadav's Aide Raided In Eastern UP Months Before State Election

Rajeev Rai is the Samajwadi Party's National Secretary.

Tax searches are being carried out this morning at the home of Samajwadi Party leader Rajeev Rai, who is also an aide of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

A team from the Income Tax department from Varanasi reached Mr Rai's home this morning in eastern UP's Mau district.

The raids come months ahead of the assembly elections as the state sees Mr Yadav hitting out at the BJP over the projects that have been recently launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in UP. While he claims all of these projects were started during his tenure, the BJP has said it's just an attempt to take credit with an eye on polls.

Rajeev Rai - the Samajwadi Party's National Secretary - is believed to be the man behind the party's 2012 poll success.

In 2014, he was the Lok Sabha candidate from the Ghosi constituency.