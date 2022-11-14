Akhilesh Yadav Says This As Wife Enters Contest For Mulayam Yadav's Seat

The Mainpuri seat fell vacant after the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav last month.

Mulayam Singh Yadav's memories are still alive among the people, said Akhilesh Yadav today, as he predicted a record victory for the Samajwadi Party from his father's Mainpuri seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh Yadav, filed her nomination today for the by-election to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, which fell vacant after the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav last month. The Samajwadi Party founder was elected MP from this seat five times.

Mainpuri shaped the career of Netaji (as the former Chief Minister was fondly called) and I hope the people of Manipuri will bless me too, said Dimple Yadav, accompanying her husband.

"Netaji had a special connection with Mainpuri. All his struggles were from Mainpuri. He was blessed by the people of Mainpuri. Dimple Yadav is a candidate here and I am sure the people will support her," said Akhilesh Yadav.

He said his party will win from the seat by record votes as people will vote in the name of his father Mulayam Yadav. "Netaji's memories are still alive. People still talk about him," he said.

We will ensure development in Mainpuri the way Netaji did during his time, said Akhilesh Yadav.

"Today we filed nomination, but this isn't a happy moment. The entire family is together and we will campaign together. This will be the biggest victory from here," he said.

Mr Yadav also slammed the BJP, alleging they stopped voters from casting their ballot in Rampur, the Samajwadi stronghold where the BJP won the June bypoll.

Mainpuri is the last bastion of the party where by-election will be held on December 5.