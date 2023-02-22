Akhilesh Yadav On Why He Wore Sherwani To Uttar Pradesh Assembly

Akhilesh Yadav, his party legislators seen in sherwani in UP assembly.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other party legislators on Wednesday caught attention as they reached the Uttar Pradesh assembly in 'sherwani' to attend the budget session.

"Vipaksh ke paas kuch nahi toh achchha hi pehan lein (the opposition did not have anything, at least it can wear good clothes)," Mr Yadav told reporters outside the assembly when asked about wearing 'sherwani'.

Mr Yadav, who usually wears kurta-pyjamas with black 'sadri', and many other party legislators were seen in black 'sherwani' while a few others also wore white one.

"Huzur aaj ka budget sherwani me, badi badi ummedon ki mejbani me, (In the midst of great expectations, today's budget in sherwani)," Mr Yadav tweeted along with his photograph with legislators.

When asked whether they wore sherwani in solidarity with senior party leader Azam Khan who was disqualified, Mr Yadav refused to react. Party legislators also did not react when asked about the reason of wearing 'sherwani', with some of them saying that they were asked (by the party) to wear it.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)