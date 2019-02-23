Akhilesh Yadav Meets Family Of CRPF Soldier Killed In Pulwama Attack

This is Akhilesh Yadav's first visit after he was grounded by district officials in Lucknow. (File)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday met the family members of Mahesh Kumar Yadav, a CRPF trooper killed in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14.

Expressing his sympathies, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister told Mahesh Kumar Yadav's two children they should be proud of their father's sacrifice in line of duty and assured the family of full support from the Samajwadi Party.

This is his first visit to Prayagraj after he was grounded by district officials in Lucknow on February 12 from flying to the city to take part in a students' union event.

Samajwadi Party workers had taken to the streets, courting arrest and vandalising government property against the brief detention of their party chief.

Senior party leader and Lok Sabha MP Dharmendra Yadav was also injured in a baton-charge during a protest march.

The SP chief is also slated to meet former president of the Allahabad University Students Union Richa Singh and party workers from the city and around.

He will also meet Mahant Narendra Giri, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, before returning to the state capital.