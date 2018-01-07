Akhilesh Yadav Backs Jailed Lalu Yadav, Says BJP Did Injustice To Him

SP national general-secretary Ramashankar Vidyarthi said that the former chief minister of Bihar was facing consequences for not joining the BJP bandwagon.
"He is being trapped in a conspiracy by the BJP. Had he joined the BJP, he would not have had to suffer jail sentence. I am sure he will get justice from the high court," he said.
According to Mr Vidyarthi, the time has come for the opposition to unite against and defeat the BJP.
The RJD chief was sentenced to 3 years and 6 months in jail and fined Rs 10 lakh by a special CBI court in Ranchi.
Comments
Six others, including senior Congress leader and former chief minister Jagannath Mishra, were acquitted by the court.