Akhilesh Yadav Alleges 'Governors, Government, Media' Campaign For BJP

Akhilesh Yadav claimed the BJP's strategy was to spread hatred and "throw money" at the electorate.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that "Governors, government agencies and media" were campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

He also said that the BJP was bereft of any important election issue and only had "opposition, opposition and chowkidaar" at the heart of its campaign.

The BJP's strategy was to spread hatred and "throw money" at the electorate, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister alleged.

The 45-year-old also claimed that the achievements of the Modi government were "mobocracy, humiliation of farmers and causing unemployment".

