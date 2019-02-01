'Get Ready For Lies' Says Akhilesh Yadav Ahead Of Interim Budget

Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, "When the country is on decline, how can the budget help".

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav greeted people on the morning of the interim budget day with a 'warning' -- "get ready for a bunch of lies". The interim budget ahead of the coming general elections is being presented by Union minister Piyush Goyal amid hopes of relief measures for farmers and tax relief for the middle classes.

Mr Yadav's tweet in Hindi read, "When in every sphere the country is on decline, how can the budget help. Get ready for a bunch of lies".

The Congress also aired similar concerns: "They'll try to introduce populist schemes in the Budget keeping an eye on Lok Sabha polls," said senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

"Budgets they've presented so far haven't really benefitted general public. Only 'Jumlas' will come out today. They have only 4 months (left), when will they implement the schemes?" he added.

The revised data released by the government for financial year 2016-2017 - the year demonetisation was announced - has been hugely criticised by the opposition.

The data, released a day before the budget, indicated that the highest growth rate during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government was recorded at 8.2 per cent in financial year 2016-17 - the year demonetisation was announced.

The government also revised its estimate of GDP growth for financial year 2017-18, which went from 6.7 per cent to 7.2 per cent.

In a series of tweets, former Union Minister P Chidambaram ridiculed the government move.

Modi Government revises GDP growth figures upward. What government did not realise was that unemployment figure was also revised upwards! — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 1, 2019

NITI Aayog vice-chairman asked 'How can a country grow at an average of 7% without employment?' That is exactly our question. With unemployment at a

45-year high, how can we believe that the economy is growing at 7 per cent? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 1, 2019

In another tweet, he said, "The demonetisation year was the best year of growth (8.2%) under Mr Modi. So, let's have another round of demonetisation. This time let's demonetise 100 rupee notes."