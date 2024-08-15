Akasa Air Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Bhopal For Sick Passenger

The flight is expected to resume its journey at 5 pm, said the airport director (Representational)

A Varanasi-Mumbai flight of Akasa Air with 172 passengers on board on Thursday made an emergency landing at the Raja Bhoj Airport here after a passenger fell sick, an official said.

"Akasa Air flight QP1524, flying from Varanasi to Mumbai on 15 August 2024, made a diversion and landed in Bhopal on account of a medical emergency on board. Despite the best efforts of our cabin crew and a doctor on board who provided immediate assistance, the passenger, unfortunately, passed away," the airline in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with the relatives and loved ones of the passenger. We acknowledge the efforts of our cabin crew and the assisting doctor for their swift response to this emergency," the airline said.

In its statement, Akasa Air said it remained committed to the safety and well-being of passengers and crew and was working on a timely recovery for the onward journey of this flight to ensure minimal disruption for the rest of the passengers.

The pilot contacted the Air Traffic Control and made emergency landing at 11.40 am after a passenger faced a serious health issue, airport director Ramji Awasthi told PTI.

Ramji Awasthi had said the passenger, who was in a critical condition, was rushed to hospital.

The flight is expected to resume its journey at 5 pm after completing necessary formalities, Ramji Awasthi said.

