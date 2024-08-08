Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Forms Parliamentary Board

The formation of the board came amid rebellion by a section of party leaders

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday formed his party's parliamentary board.

Senior party leader Balwinder Singh Bhundar has been appointed as its chairman, said a party leader.

The board will have Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema and Hira Singh Gabria as its members.

The formation of the board came amid rebellion by a section of party leaders including former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra and former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Bibi Jagir Kaur.

The rebel party leaders have revolted against Sukhbir Singh Badal, asking him to step down as party chief following the party's debacle in Punjab in the Lok Sabha polls.

