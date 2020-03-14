'Crossed Over And Came Back, Now I Am Firmly In Saddle': Ajit Pawar On Allying With BJP

Ajit Pawar on Friday spoke on his short-lived rebellion last year.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday spoke on his short-lived rebellion last year, which saw him briefly joining hands with the BJP.

In November last year, the senior NCP leader created a flutter when he joined hands with the then BJP chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and became his deputy after an early morning swearing-in ceremony in Raj Bhavan.

However, the BJP-Ajit Pawar government lasted for just 80 hours after which he got back into the NCP fold and became a Cabinet minister in the Shiv Sena-led dispensation.

Referring to the rebellion, he said in the assembly, "Whatever I did, I did it openly. I crossed over and came back. Now, I am firmly in the saddle here."

Mr Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, made the remarks while replying to budget demands.