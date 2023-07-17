Ajit Pawar Meets With Uncle Sharad Pawar, Second Meeting In 24 Hours

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who along with several loyalist MLAs recently rebelled against his uncle Sharad Pawar to join the BJP-led government in Maharashtra, will today meet the Nationalist Congress Party chief, the second such meeting in two days.

After meeting Sharad Pawar yesterday, the rebel camp said that they have requested the senior leader to ensure that the party isn't divided.

"Sharad Pawar didn't reply to us, he just kept on listening to what we were saying and after meeting him, we are going back," NCP's Praful Patel said.

According to reports, Sharad Pawar addressed the party workers later in the day and made it clear that he will continue his "progressive politics" and never ally with the BJP.

The NCP patriarch, 82, has been a leading player in trying to unite various parties against the ruling BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

NCP split earlier this month when Ajit Pawar left the Opposition ranks and took oath as the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.

Ajit Pawar, who claims the support of more NCP MLAs than Sharad Pawar, also visited his uncle's home last week to meet with his aunt Pratibha Pawar - Sharad Pawar's wife - who had a surgery recently.