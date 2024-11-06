Ajit Pawar Group Gets 36 Hours To Publish Clock Symbol Disclaimer

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar will continue to use the clock symbol but will have to give a declaration within 36 hours that the matter is still under the consideration of the Supreme Court. At a hearing in the Supreme Court today, the judges noted that the Ajit Pawar faction has not complied with its orders and gave it more time to do so. The matter will be heard next on November 13 -- one week before the assembly election.

The Sharad Pawar faction, which has challenged the Election Commission's move to award the clock symbol to the Ajit Pawar faction, had again contended that a new symbol be allotted to the rival group.

They also claimed that the Ajit Pawar faction continues the use of the clock symbol without clarifying the matter is sub judice, violating the earlier order of the court.

