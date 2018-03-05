Ajit Jogi Backs KCR's Non-BJP, Non-Congress Front Plan

"Ajit Jogi told the chief minister that he will be with him in his efforts to form a front at the national level and expressed his willingness to join the front," a release from Mr Rao's office said.
Mr Jogi also said that Mr Rao had successfully spearheaded the separate Telangana agitation, the release said.
"You have proved to be a great leader and you will also prove to be a great leader in future," the release quoted Mr Jogi as saying.
Mr Jogi also told Mr Rao that he would get the support of "like-minded people" for the proposed front, it said.
Commentsexpressed support to Mr Rao's proposal to forge a non-Congress, non-BJP front, according to CMO sources.
At a press conference here on March 3, Chief Minister Rao had said he was keen to participate in the national politics to bring about a "change", and was in talks with others to form a platform of like-minded parties.