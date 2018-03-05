Ajit Jogi Backs KCR's Non-BJP, Non-Congress Front Plan

Ajit Jogi also said that K Chandrasekhar Rao had successfully spearheaded the separate Telangana agitation, the release said.

Ajit Jogi told KCR that he would get the support of "like-minded people" for the proposed front. (File)

Hyderabad:  Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi today spoke to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over phone and expressed support for the plan to float a third front-like formation, Mr Rao's office said.

"Ajit Jogi told the chief minister that he will be with him in his efforts to form a front at the national level and expressed his willingness to join the front," a release from Mr Rao's office said.

Mr Jogi also said that Mr Rao had successfully spearheaded the separate Telangana agitation, the release said.

"You have proved to be a great leader and you will also prove to be a great leader in future," the release quoted Mr Jogi as saying.

Mr Jogi also told Mr Rao that he would get the support of "like-minded people" for the proposed front, it said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, leaders of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and some other leaders also expressed support to Mr Rao's proposal to forge a non-Congress, non-BJP front, according to CMO sources.

At a press conference here on March 3, Chief Minister Rao had said he was keen to participate in the national politics to bring about a "change", and was in talks with others to form a platform of like-minded parties.

