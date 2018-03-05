Mamata Banerjee Backs KCR Call For National 'Front' Without BJP, Congress

People are looking for change, said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's call for a national political formation without the BJP and the Congress has got support from his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and a few others, including Hyderabad lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi.The Trinamool Congress chief reportedly told Mr Rao over the telephone that she was willing to work with him to bring in a qualitative change in the country's politics.On Saturday, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) president had said he was ready to play a role in national politics and take a leadership initiative for an alternate political front."People are looking for change. Can we expect something new to happen if Congress comes to power after BJP? It can be a third front or any front.. Discussions are going on. There is no secret about it," Mr Rao was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "friend", Mr Rao claimed his initiative was not against the BJP or PM Modi. It is against the slow progress of the country, the TRS chief said.Mr Rao is looking at a scenario where neither the BJP-led NDA nor the UPA are able to get a majority in the 2019 general elections and regional parties could come together to emerge as the largest political formation. Calling the statement of Mr Rao, or KCR as he is popularly known, "encouraging" , Hyderabad lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi said, "I feel KCR can become a pivot against the Congress and the BJP".Mr Rao's remarks come at a time when NDA alliance partner Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is miffed with the BJP over budgetary allocations for Andhra Pradesh. Last month, the party decided to continue with the alliance but said it would step up pressure against the centre.

