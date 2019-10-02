Ajit Doval Talks Kashmir In Meet With Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Bin Salman

Ajit Doval met with Mohammed Bin Salman in Riyadh.

Days after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Saudi Arabia, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in an effort to counter Pakistan's narrative on Kashmir, sources said.

The one-on-one meeting between Mr Doval and the Saudi Crown Prince in Riyadh lasted for about two hours.

A wide range of issues were discussed on various aspects of bilateral relations.

"The issue of Jammu and Kashmir also figured in the discussion," a senior government official told NDTV, requesting not to be named.

According to him, the Saudi Crown Prince expressed understanding about India's approach and actions in Jammu and Kashmir.

In August, India had ended special status to Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two union territories, saying the move would help ensure that people of the state get the same constitutional benefits as the rest of the country.

To prevent any backlash, the centre also imposed massive security restrictions and took measures that included arresting politicians, posting extra troops and blocking phone and internet lines. While India has firmly said Jammu and Kashmir is India's internal matter, Pakistan has tried to attack India on various international forums.

Ajit Doval's visit will further strengthen the deep bonds between the two countries and help identify specific areas of cooperation at a time when Saudi Arabia is looking to diversify its economy, government officials said.

As per the government of India, the visit highlights the regular and ongoing close consultations at highest levels between the two sides on issues of mutual importance.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also had a meeting with his Saudi counterpart, Musaid Al Aiban, who chairs the Council of Political and Security affairs of Saudi Arabia. He is also Chairman of National Cyber Security Authority.

"They both discussed issues of national and regional security. Both sides highlighted the importance of close security ties," added the officer.

