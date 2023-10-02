Ajay Maken Thanks Congress' Top Brass After Being Appointed New Treasurer

Ajay Maken served as a minister in Sheila Dikshit's government in Delhi (File)

Congress leader Ajay Maken on Sunday thanked the party's top leadership for appointing him a new Treasurer of the party.

Talking to news agency ANI, the Congress leader said that he wants to express his gratitude to the high command of the party for 'showing trust' in him.

"I got to know about this after the screening committee meeting was over. I want to thank the party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi giving me this opportunity and for showing trust in me," he said.

Notably, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday appointed party leader Ajay Maken as the new Treasurer of the party with immediate effect.

"Congress President has appointed Maken as the Treasurer of the All India Congress Committee, with immediate effect," party General Secretary, Organisation, KC Venugopal said in an official communication.

Mr Maken, considered a close confidant of Rahul Gandhi will be replacing Pawan Kumar Bansal.

"The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing Treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal."

Mr Maken, a former Union Minister, had earlier served as Delhi unit chief and was also a minister in Sheila Dikshit's government in Delhi.

Ajay Maken formerly served as the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and is a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

He has also served as a minister in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)