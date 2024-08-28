Airtel Users Will Have Access To Apple TV, Apple Music Soon. Here's How

According to Airtel, including Apple TV+ will enhance the Airtel Xstream fibre package (representational)

Airtel will soon shut down Wynk, its music streaming service, and collaborate with Apple to offer iPhone users access to Apple Music on exclusive deals. The Wynk staff will be absorbed into the company, an Airtel spokesperson also confirmed the development to PTI, adding the New Delhi-based telecommunication provider will take the measure over the next couple of months.

"Additionally, Wynk Premium users will receive exclusive offers from Airtel for Apple," the spokesperson added.

Wynk Music was introduced in 2014, and over the years, it garnered a substantial user base, boasting over 100 million subscribers. Its features include the ability to download music for offline listening, customise caller ringtones, listen to podcasts, and stream music in several regional languages.

In a press release shared by Airtel on Tuesday, the company announced its collaboration with Apple to offer special discounts for Apple TV+ and Apple Music in India. Customers of Airtel Xstream will be able to use premium Airtel WIFI and Postpaid plans to view content from Apple TV+, thanks to this collaboration.

According to Airtel, including Apple TV+ will enhance the Airtel Xstream fibre package. However, these offers will be available exclusively to Airtel customers in India later this year.

Serving over 220 million active users, Airtel has a strong business-to-customer portfolio that includes Airtel Wynk, Airtel Thanks, and Xstream. This puts the company in a strong position to thrive in the fiercely competitive digital market.