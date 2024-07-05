Airtel Denies Data Breach Of 375 Million Users, Calls It 'Desperate Attempt To Defame'

Airtel called reumors of a data breach "A desperate attempt to tarnish reputation by vested interests."

Bharti Airtel has denied claims of a massive data breach, which alleged that the data of 375 million Indian users was up for sale on the dark web, saying that "this is nothing short of a desperate attempt to tarnish Airtel's reputation by vested interests."

Unverified reports had suggested that details of 375 million Airtel users, including their phone number, email, address, date of birth, father's name and Aadhaar number were allegedly available for sale on the dark web.

"There has been an ongoing report alleging that Airtel customer data has been compromised. We have done a thorough investigation and can confirm that there has been no breach whatsoever from Airtel systems," an Airtel spokesperson told IANS on Friday.

As per Dark Web Informer on X, a threat actor identified as 'xenZen' was claiming to sell data of Airtel users on a community called BreachForums.

The price set by the threat actor to sell the information was $50,000.



