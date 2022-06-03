Airlines Can't Refuse To Fly Anyone With Disability: Aviation Regulator

No airline can refuse to fly a person with disability, the country's top regulator for air travel said amending rules for air travel on Friday, almost a week after it fined low-cost carrier IndiGo Rs 5 lakh for not allowing a boy with special needs to board a flight from Ranchi.

"Airline shall not refuse carriage of any person on basis of disability. However if an airline perceives that the health of such passenger may deteriorate in-flight, the said passenger will have to be examined by a doctor," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

"The doctor shall categorically state the medical condition and whether the passenger is fit to fly or not. After obtaining the medical opinion, the Airline shall take the appropriate call," it added.

IndiGo did not allow the child and his family to board the flight, claiming he was in a "state of panic" and posed threat to other passengers.

In a statement, the airline stressed that it takes pride in being "inclusive", playing down suggestions of discriminatory behaviour.

Days later, aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted: "There is zero tolerance towards such behaviour. No human being should have to go through this! Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken".

The regulator said at the time that to prevent such situations, it will revisit its regulations and bring about necessary changes.