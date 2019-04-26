Aircel-Maxis Case: Protection From Arrest To P Chidambaram, Son Extended

Special Judge O P Saini extended the interim relief to the Chidambarams and posted the matter on May 6 after Enforcement Directorate sought more time to gather evidence.

All India | | Updated: April 26, 2019 17:53 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Aircel-Maxis Case: Protection From Arrest To P Chidambaram, Son Extended

Aircel-Maxis Case: P Chidambaram and son Karti are being investigated in the Rs. 3,500 crore case


New Delhi: 

A Delhi court on Friday extended till May 6 the interim protection from arrest granted to former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case.

Special Judge O P Saini extended the interim relief to the Chidambarams and posted the matter on May 6 after ED sought more time to gather evidence.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

P ChidambaramKarti ChidambaramAircel-Maxis Case

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
AvengersDaler MehndiThanos gauntletJet AirwaysShivraj ChouhanMamata BanerjeeRohit ShekharElections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsAvengers Endgame ReviewThanosXiaomiAmazon Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................