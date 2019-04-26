Aircel-Maxis Case: Protection From Arrest To P Chidambaram, Son Extended

Aircel-Maxis Case: P Chidambaram and son Karti are being investigated in the Rs. 3,500 crore case

A Delhi court on Friday extended till May 6 the interim protection from arrest granted to former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case.

Special Judge O P Saini extended the interim relief to the Chidambarams and posted the matter on May 6 after ED sought more time to gather evidence.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

