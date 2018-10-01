AirAsia Flight Carrying 168 Passengers Makes Emergency Landing In Goa

The aircraft-Airbus A320- landed safely at the Goa airport (File)

A technical snag forced an AirAsia India flight carrying 168 passengers to Bengaluru from Goa to return and make an emergency landing.

The aircraft, however, landed safely, the airline said in a statement.

The AirAsia India flight took off at around 7.34 am from Goa but landed back at 8.12 am, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

"AirAsia India flight00i5 1325--from Goa to Bengaluru returned to Goa shortly after takeoff due to a technical fault," the airline said in a statement without specifying what the fault was.

The aircraft-Airbus A320--landed safely at the Goa airport, and all affected guests are being attended to by the airline's ground staff as the aircraft undergoes recovery, it added.