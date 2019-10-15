Air Quality In Delhi Continues To Be 'Poor', 'Moderate' In Mumbai

Air quality index is expected to go further down around Diwali in Delhi.

The air quality in Delhi has dipped again to "poor category" for the sixth consecutive day. People in the national capital and neighbouring Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad woke up to a hazy morning today because of poor air quality. The air quality of Delhi was docking at 252 at 8:30 am in the morning, the data collated by the centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) showed.

At Dhirpur, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 259 at 8:30 am, while at Mathura Road area it dipped to the "poor" category at 296. The Air Quality Index (AQI) near Pusa, Airport, Terminal 3 and Delhi University stood at 215, 293 and 241 respectively.

The air quality index is expected to go further down around Diwali, if the availability of green crackers, as promised by the Central Government, is not ensured. Last year, during this festival, the apex court had banned conventional firecrackers and passed an order that green crackers with reduced emissions will be allowed.

A poor air quality means that sensitive groups need to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion, take more breaks and do less intense activities.

Per SAFAR, the air quality in Mumbai and Ahmedabad is "moderate" and in Pune is "Satisfactory".

An Air Quality Index between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

