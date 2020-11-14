Air Quality In Delhi, Adjoining Areas Falls To 'Severe' Category

The air quality in Delhi and nearby areas turned "severe" on Diwali as people defied a ban on lighting firecrackers in several areas, compounding the pollution cause by burning farm waste in neighbouring states.

Stubble burning accounted for 32 per cent of the city's PM2.5 pollution and calm winds worsened the situation, allowing the accumulation of pollutants, weather officials said.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, said, "Even a small increase in local additional emissions is likely to have significant deterioration impact on Sunday and Monday."

It said peak levels of PM10 and PM2.5 are expected between 1 am and 6 am in case of additional internal emissions.