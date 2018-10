The non-stop flight will fulfill the long standing demand of IT professionals. (File)

National passenger carrier Air India will launch direct flight services from Bengaluru to London with effect from November 17, 2018.

According to Air India, the service will be operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

"The non stop flight will fulfill the long standing demand of IT professionals and health tourism in the region," the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.