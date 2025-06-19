In Pics: Air India Co-Pilot's Last Rites, Family Bids Final Goodbye

Air India plane crashed minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad last week.
The body of Clive Kunder, co-pilot of the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad last week, was brought to his home in Mumbai on Thursday morning, officials said.
The casket carrying the co-pilot's body reached Mumbai airport and was brought to his residence, located on Ram Mandir Road in Goregaon (West).
Air India plane crashed minutes after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad last week, killing 241 of the 242 persons on board, including 12 crew members.
