In Pics: Air India Co-Pilot's Last Rites, Family Bids Final Goodbye

The body of Clive Kunder, co-pilot of the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad last week, was brought to his home in Mumbai on Thursday morning, officials said.

The casket carrying the co-pilot's body reached Mumbai airport and was brought to his residence, located on Ram Mandir Road in Goregaon (West).

Clive Kunder lived with his elderly parents and a younger sister in Mumbai.

The body will kept at Clive Kunder's home till 1 pm for people to pay homage.

Later, the last rites will be held at the Sewri Christian Cemetery.

Visuals from his residence showed a crowd of people gathered to pay their last respects.

The family stood in front of the casket with Clive Kunder's portrait on it to bid final goodbye.

Clive Kunder had logged 1,100 hours of flying, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Air India plane crashed minutes after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad last week, killing 241 of the 242 persons on board, including 12 crew members.