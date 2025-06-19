Advertisement
In Pics: Air India Co-Pilot's Last Rites, Family Bids Final Goodbye

Read Time: 2 mins
The body of Clive Kunder, co-pilot of the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad last week, was brought to his home in Mumbai on Thursday morning, officials said.

The casket carrying the co-pilot's body reached Mumbai airport and was brought to his residence, located on Ram Mandir Road in Goregaon (West).

Clive Kunder lived with his elderly parents and a younger sister in Mumbai.

Photo Credit: Radhika Ramaswamy

The body will kept at Clive Kunders home till 1 pm for people to pay homage.

Photo Credit: IANS

Later, the last rites will be held at the Sewri Christian Cemetery.

Photo Credit: Radhika Ramaswamy

Visuals from his residence showed a crowd of people gathered to pay their last respects.

The family stood in front of the casket with Clive Kunders portrait on it to bid final goodbye.

Photo Credit: Radhika Ramaswamy

Clive Kunder had logged 1,100 hours of flying, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Photo Credit: ANI

Air India plane crashed minutes after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad last week, killing 241 of the 242 persons on board, including 12 crew members.

