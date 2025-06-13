"He Was Supposed To Come Home...": Doctor Loses Cousin After Air India Plane Crashes Into Hostel In Ahmedabad

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad resulted in the deaths of 241 individuals.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into BJ Medical College's hostel shortly after takeoff.

Victims include five medical students, one resident doctor, and a superspecialist's wife. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Hours after the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, a doctor took to X to share that he had lost his cousin in the devastating accident. The London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into the residential quarters of BJ Medical College minutes after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, killing 241 of the 242 people on board. At least five MBBS students, one PG resident doctor and the wife of a superspecialist doctor associated with the college were also killed in the horrifying crash.

Dr Rishi Bose, a medical professional, revealed that his cousin was among those who died in the hostel. "I'm still in shock," he wrote. "My fingers are trembling my heart is shattered my cousin is no more. He must was in the hostel mess, sharing dreams with friends, when the Air India crash stole him away. He was supposed to come home last week but stayed back. Now he'll never return," the doctor continued.

He must was in the hostel mess, sharing dreams with friends, when the Air India crash stole him away. He was supposed to come home last week but stayed back. Now he'll never return#planecrash pic.twitter.com/kJk6qjMIdG — Dr. Rishi Bose (@Rishii_Bose) June 12, 2025

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed into the medical college complex and burst into a ball of fire moments after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. There were 242 people on board, including 12 crew members. Of the 230 passengers on board, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian national, Air India said in a statement.

"As of now, at least five medical students, one PG resident doctor and the wife of a superspecialist doctor from the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad have been killed and over 60 medical students have been injured," FAIMA national vice president Dr Divyansh Singh said on Thursday.

"As per the information I have received so far, the plane after losing its balance crashed over the boys hostel building of the BJ Medical College. And as it was a lunch time most of the students and resident doctors were there for lunch," he said.

Officials said that the plane lost altitude soon after taking off at around 1:30 pm, before crashing into the residential quarters of BJ Medical College doctors in Meghaninagar area and combusting in a fiery blaze that sent plumes of thick black smoke spiralling up in the air. Aviation experts said that, going by the available visuals, a lack of thrust in both engines and a bird hit could be among the probable causes.

This was the country's worst air disaster in recent times. The Centre has formed a high-level committee to probe the crash, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu said.