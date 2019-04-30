Air India Pilot, Sacked For Failing Alcohol Test, Made Regional Director

In a notification, Air India said Arvind Kathpalia will take charge from Wednesday.

Air India pilot Arvind Kathpalia, whose flying licence was suspended in November 2018 after he failed pre-flight alcohol tests, has been promoted to the position of Regional Director (Northern Region) in the airline, according to an official statement Tuesday.

In a notification, the national carrier said Mr Kathpalia will take charge from Wednesday.

"Consequent to the retirement of Mr. Pankaj Kumar, Regional Director (Northern Region) after the close of the working hours of 30th April, 2019, Capt. Arvind Kathpalia will take over the charge of the post of Regional Director (Northern Region) with effect from May 1, 2019," it said.

On November 11 last year, Mr Kathpalia had tested positive for alcohol in two breath analyser (BA) tests before he was to fly Air India''s New Delhi-London flight.

The next day, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suspended his flying licence for three years, and on November 13, the Ministry of Civil Aviation issued an order to remove him from the position of Director Operations.

However, a week later, Air India posted him as Executive Director.

