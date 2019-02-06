Man Complains Of Uneasiness On Air India Flight, Dies On Way To hospital

An Air India official said that the flight made an emergency landing at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport after the man complained of uneasiness on-board the AI503 Bengaluru-Delhi flight.

All India | | Updated: February 06, 2019 03:14 IST
The flight landed in Bhopal but the man died on the way to a hospital near the airport. (FILE)


Bhopal: 

A passenger onboard an Air India flight from Bengaluru to Delhi died in Bhopal after he complained of uneasiness on the flight. Sixty-year-old Jawahar Wali died on the way to a hospital in Bhopal on Tuesday.

An Air India official said that the flight made an emergency landing at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport after Mr Wali complained of uneasiness on-board the AI503 Bengaluru-Delhi flight.

The flight landed in Bhopal at 6:55 pm but Mr Wali died on the way to a hospital near the airport, the official said.

He was brought dead at around 7:30 pm, a doctor at Bhopal's Suditi Hospital said.

The flight later took off on its onward journey at 7:40 pm, the official said.

