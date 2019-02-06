Man Complains Of Uneasiness On Air India Flight, Dies On Way To hospital

The flight landed in Bhopal but the man died on the way to a hospital near the airport. (FILE)

A passenger onboard an Air India flight from Bengaluru to Delhi died in Bhopal after he complained of uneasiness on the flight. Sixty-year-old Jawahar Wali died on the way to a hospital in Bhopal on Tuesday.

An Air India official said that the flight made an emergency landing at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport after Mr Wali complained of uneasiness on-board the AI503 Bengaluru-Delhi flight.

The flight landed in Bhopal at 6:55 pm but Mr Wali died on the way to a hospital near the airport, the official said.

He was brought dead at around 7:30 pm, a doctor at Bhopal's Suditi Hospital said.

The flight later took off on its onward journey at 7:40 pm, the official said.