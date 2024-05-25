Air India Mumbai-San Francisco Flight Delayed Due To Tech Glitch

Air India flight AI-179 was scheduled to depart from Mumbai to San Francisco at 4 pm on Friday.

Air India flight AI-179 scheduled to depart from Mumbai to San Francisco at 4 pm (local time) on Friday was delayed due to a technical issue and is now rescheduled to depart at 10:30 am on Saturday.

The flight was pushed back to 7:17 pm, however, it had to ramp return due to one passenger feeling unwell. The ailing passenger deboarded the flight, however, the night landing restrictions at SFO had set in along with the crew flight duty limitations.

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson stated, "AI-179 from Mumbai to San Francisco, scheduled to depart at 1600 hrs today, was delayed due to a technical issue arising just before departure. Giving top priority to safety issues, the aircraft was held back for engineering checks."

"Meanwhile, a few guests decided to discontinue the journey and the flight got further delayed as their baggage had to be offloaded from the aircraft. The flight pushed back at 1917 hours but had to ramp return due to one guest feeling unwell. While the ailing guest was being deboarded with his baggage, the night landing restrictions at SFO had set in along with the crew flight duty limitations," it added.

According to the statement, passengers were offered hotel accommodation, complimentary rescheduling, and served refreshments at the airport.

Air India spokesperson stated, "Guests have been offered hotel accommodation, complimentary rescheduling and full refunds and served refreshments at the airport. The flight has now been rescheduled at 1030 hours tomorrow (Saturday). Inconvenience caused to guests is sincerely regretted."

