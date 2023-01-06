'Need Less Seats, More Toilets': Air India 'Pee-Gate' Triggers Twitter Meme Fest

Some Twitter users condemned the act while others chose to churn out hilarious memes

A “drunk” man allegedly “urinating” on a woman co-passenger's blanket on the Paris-Delhi Air India flight has raised a lot of concern. It was reported months after a drunk man from Mumbai urinated on a woman co-passenger on an Air India New York-Delhi flight.

The incident raised eyebrows on social media and drew the ire of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), who issued a notice to the carrier and called its handling of the issue “unprofessional”.

Some Twitter users condemned the act while others chose to churn out memes and one-liners on the peeing incidents. Here we have compiled a few of them.

“Why are passengers on Air India on a free peeing spree? Must be their Strong Beer. Air India ..request Air India to give adult diapers along with drinks,” a comment read.

A person joked, “Is peeing in an airline on someone a new TikTok trend ?”

One user quipped, “Air India now needs lesser seats and more sauchalayas [lavatories] built onboard. Compulsorily peeing before they board along with bowel sonography report”.

Some asked if the lavatories on the aircraft are not functional and that people have resorted to peeing on co-passengers.

“What's with Air India and passengers peeing? Doesn't the lavatories work there?” a user asked.

“What is with Air India and passengers peeing on seats??!!! Are the lavatories not functional on these flights??” a user asked.

The first incident took place on November 26 when a Mumbai businessman named Shankar Mishra urinated on an elderly woman in the business class of the New York to Delhi Air India flight. Shankar Mishra was allowed to leave without any action and Air India did not register a complaint with the police at the time.