"Air India Managed, Only IndiGo Failed": Shashi Tharoor On Airline's Crisis

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday criticised Indigo Airlines over the recent flight disruptions, stating that the airline must be held accountable for its failure to meet operational responsibilities.

"I have been a bit disappointed by this entire situation... It is rather striking that Air India, which has about 30% of the market, and two other smaller airlines were able to fulfil their obligations and recruit enough pilots. It is somehow only IndiGo which failed in this duty. For that, there has to be serious analysis and some accountability, which is the desire of everybody in the travelling public," the Congress MP told ANI.

Earlier on December 18, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) decided to launch an inquiry into the issue of flight disruptions at IndiGo, taking cognisance of Information filed against the airline.

The flight disruptions earlier this month due to IndiGo's operational crisis caused huge inconvenience to people.

"The Competition Commission of India has taken cognisance of Information filed against IndiGo in the context of the recent flight disruptions witnessed in the aviation sector, across various routes," a CCI press release said.

"Based on the initial assessment, the Commission has decided to proceed further in the matter in accordance with the provisions of the Competition Act, 2002," it added.

Earlier, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers had told employees that the airline has emerged stronger after a challenging period, saying "the worst is behind us as operations stabilised and the carrier restored its network to 2,200 flights".

In an internal message, Elbers praised employees across functions for standing united during recent disruptions.

"Dear IndiGo colleagues, through the storm, we are finding our wings again. The worst is behind us. These last two weeks have been very challenging for all of us," he said, thanking pilots, cabin crew, airport staff, operations control and customer service teams for their support.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)