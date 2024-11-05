Air India Lacks Competent Managers': P Chidambaram Slams Flight Delay

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram slammed Air India today, pointing to a delay in the Delhi-Chennai flight he was taking. Accusing the new management of incompetence in a post on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: "I regret that there has been practically no improvement since the management changed hands from the government to the private sector".

In his post, Mr Chidambaram said the passengers on flight AI 540 started boarding 10 minutes after the departure time.

All passengers on flight AI 540 Delhi to Chennai are standing on the aero bridge for the last 15 minutes



We were cleared for boarding at the gate but were told to wait at the aircraft door



Passengers are just boarding 10 minutes AFTER departure time. No one knows when the... — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 5, 2024

They were cleared for boarding at the gate but were told to wait at the aircraft door and had to stand on the aero bridge for over 15 minutes.

"Passengers are just boarding 10 minutes AFTER departure time. No one knows when the flight will depart. I am a frequent traveler by Air India... I can list a number of aspects of flying that can be improved by a competent management. I think Air India lacks competent managers at different levels,"his post read.

