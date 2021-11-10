Air India Flight With 144 Passengers Makes Emergency Landing In Assam

The Air India aircraft has now been placed at the Isolation Bay in Assam.

An Air India flight had to turn back and make an emergency landing just a few minutes after taking off from the Kumbhigram Airport in Assam's Silchar after the pilot detected a technical snag.

The Kolkata-bound flight, with 144 passengers on board, had taken off from Silchar's airport around 7:52am this morning but had to make the emergency landing at 8:13am.

The defence airport in Silchar is partially being used for domestic purposes.

All the passengers and crew de-boarded from the aircraft safely, officials said.

Passengers were intimated about the technical fault and the cancellation of the flight, they added.

The airport director ensured that all stranded passengers were served refreshments.

The aircraft was initially parked at Bay 3 due to which no other parking bays were available for other flights. A NOTAM action was initiated over the non-availability of parking bays and action was taken on priority to vacate the stranded aircraft.

The aircraft has now been placed at the Isolation Bay.

The airline has been instructed to ensure smooth cancellation or rescheduling of tickets and to provide all necessary support to the passengers.