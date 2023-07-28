Air India Flight To Paris Returns To Delhi Airport Shortly After Take-Off

The Flight AI143 safely landed back at 2.28 pm, said the airlines.

An Air India flight to Paris returned to Delhi airport shortly after take-off after suspected debris were seen on the runway today. The Delhi air traffic controllers spotted the suspected tyre debris on the runway and alerted the flight crew.

The Flight AI143 safely landed back at 2.28 pm, said the airlines.

"While the aircraft undergoes necessary checks at Delhi, alternate arrangements are being planned for the passengers of AI143 to get to their destinations," the airline was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.