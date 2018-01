An Air India flight from Goa made an emergency landing in Mumbai due to a hydraulic failure this evening, news agency ANI reported. All passengers on board were safe, it said. The flight AI 662 landed at 8:15 pm on Runway 27 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport and the emergency was withdrawn at 8:29 pm, ANI reported quoting the public relations officer of the airport.More details are awaited.