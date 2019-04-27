Air India Operations Affected Across The World After Server Shutdown

Air India chairman Ashwani Lohani told NDTV that the "airline's passenger's system is down".

Air India's operations across the world have been affected since early this morning because of a problem in the airline's main server. The server shutdown has left hundreds of passengers stranded at airports. Passengers complained about delayed flights and shared pictures and videos of crowded airports in Mumbai and Delhi.

Air India chairman Ashwani Lohani told NDTV that the "airline's passenger's system is down". "It is a technical glitch which will be restored soon," Mr Lohani said. According to the national carrier, the server has been down since 3 am due to which the airline is unable to issue boarding passes to passengers at airports across the world.

"Due to a breakdown in our server system some of our flights are getting affected all over the world. Work is on in full swing to restore the system. We sincerely regret inconvenience caused to passengers," the airline tweeted hours after flyers started complaining about the delays.

"At least 2,000 people in Mumbai airport waiting because of the SITA software shutdown all over India," wrote Gayathri Raguramm, a Twitter user. She also shared a video from Mumbai airport showing flyers waiting in near the check-in area.

Atleast 2000 people in Mumbai airport waiting because of the SITA software shutdown all over India. pic.twitter.com/TzYYFLE5vz — Gayathri Raguramm (@gayathriraguram) April 27, 2019

Stranded at Mumbai airport since the last 3 hours. Apparently Air India servers are down. Asked the employees for an update, he laughed and said "Ab dekhte hain kab aayega" @airindiain — Bhavya_shree (@Bhavyas66424462) April 27, 2019

Air India's software solution is managed by SITA, a global airlines IT services major, which provides its check-in, boarding and baggage tracking technology.

The massive crowd at the Mumbai airport has affected passengers of other airlines too, with many of them worried about missing their connecting flights.

British Airways responded to a flyer's tweet, saying, "...we can only advise to try and get through the airport as quickly as possible. If you do miss a connecting flight, the staff at the airport should do their best to assist."

A similar incident took place on June 23 last year when a technical glitch in the airline's check-in software delayed 25 of its flights across India.

