'Loss Of Pressure' On Air India Dubai-Kochi Flight, Oxygen Masks Deployed

Air India operates the Boeing 787 Dreamliner for long haul flights (File)

An Air India Dreamliner aircraft with 258 people on board flying from Dubai to Kochi was diverted to Mumbai after the pilot reported "loss of pressure", sources have said. The Boeing 787 flight No. AI-934 landed safely, they said.

Oxygen masks were deployed after cabin pressure loss was detected, sources have said.

The aviation regulator DGCA has tasked two senior officers to investigate the incident.

A loss in cabin pressure is a serious flight safety risk that pilots are trained to respond immediately.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, or DGCA, has grounded the Dreamliner involved in the incident and off-rostered the crew pending investigation, sources have said.

Air India in a statement today said the flight was diverted to Mumbai following a technical snag. "The Boeing 787 aircraft landed safely in Mumbai at 1912 hours (7:12 pm) with 247 passengers and crew. An alternate aircraft is being arranged to carry passengers from Mumbai to Kochi. The matter is being probed by DGCA," Air India said.