Air India Cancels Dubai Flights As City Hit By Record Rain In 75 Years

Air India flights to and from Dubai have been cancelled due to operational disruptions continuing at the Dubai airport, one of the largest and busiest airports in the world. It has witnessed disruptions for three straight days following the unprecedented rains in the region in 75 years.

"We are doing our best to get affected customers on their way by re-accommodating them on flights as soon as operations resume. Customers booked on our flights with valid tickets for travel till 21st April will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling and full refunds for cancellation," Air India said.

Over 1,200 flights were cancelled and 41 were diverted on Tuesday and Wednesday after rains flooded the Middle East financial centre, including its homes, malls, offices and highways.

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways has announced the resumption of scheduled operations at the Dubai airport. It has advised fliers to check their flight schedules on the airline's website.

Dubai airport has witnessed chaotic scenes with crowds of marooned travellers clamouring for information about their flights.

Air India Flights To Israel

Air India announced that its flights to Tel Aviv in Israel will continue to remain suspended till the end of this month due to the grim situation in the Middle East following Iran's drone and missile attack on Israel and the Jewish state's retaliation.

Last week, Iran, launched cruise, ballistic missiles and a salvo of drones on its arch-rival Israel, marking one of the most unexpected events in global politics. The attack came after tensions were brewing between the two countries following Israel's attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus Syria and the killing of personnel from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"Air India flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended until 30th April, given the emerging situation in the Middle East. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers who have confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period, with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains a top priority," the airline said.

Today, the US said Israel launched an attack on Iranian soil in a tit-for-tat exchange. Iran activated its air defence system over several cities, state media reported after the country's official broadcaster said explosions were heard near Isfahan, Iran's third-biggest city. Several Iranian nuclear sites are located in Isfahan province, including Natanz, the centrepiece of Iran's uranium enrichment program.



With Inputs from AFP