They Wanted To Surprise Daughter In UK. She Got News Of Their Death In Ahmedabad Crash

Her parents had planned to surprise her by flying to London earlier than they were expected to. But, only the news of their death in the Ahmedabad plane crash reached her. At least 251 people on board and on the ground were killed when the Air India 787-8 Dreamliner smashed into a doctors' hostel soon after takeoff on Thursday. Just one passenger miraculously survived the giant fireball.

Dhavni Patel's parents and aunt were travelling from Gujarat's Vasad to London to attend her convocation ceremony. But what could have been a joyous family get-together turned into a tragedy.

Her parents, Rajnikant Patel and Divyaben Rajnikant, and her maternal aunt Hemangi Ben had plans to travel on June 17, but they moved their travel dates to surprise the 21-year-old and spend more time with her.

As the news of the tragedy reached Dhavni, a nightmare unfolded for another member of the family. Hemangi Ben's son Parth Patel lost her mother in the crash just eight months after his father died.

Anand MP Mitesh Patel, who was a friend of Rajnikant Patel, met Parth at their home and extended his condolences.

Their story is among the many stories of the families who have lost their loved ones in the passenger jet crash.

Anand and Kheda districts of the Charotar region have emerged as the most affected areas in the tragedy. As per reports, at least 50 people from the region were on board the ill-fated London-bound flight.

On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited the crash site and those injured in the hospital, said the final death count would be declared only after DNA testing is completed.

He also said forensic laboratories would "complete the DNA testing in the shortest possible time".

Air India said there were 169 Indian passengers, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and a Canadian on board the flight bound for London's Gatwick airport, as well as 12 crew members, making 242 onboard.

-With inputs from Mahendra Prasad.