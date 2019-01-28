Air Force's Jaguar Fighter Plane Crashes In UP, Pilot Ejects

The Jaguar fighter jet burst into flames soon after it crashed. The pilot ejected safely

A Jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed today in Kushinagar, about 322 kilometre from Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh.

The pilot has been able to eject safely.

The Jaguar aircraft was on a routine mission and had taken off from the Gorakhpur air force base.

A court of inquiry has been ordered to find out the reason for the crash.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.