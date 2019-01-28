Air Force's Jaguar Fighter Plane Crashes In UP, Pilot Ejects

Indian Air Force's Jaguar fighter jet crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 28, 2019 13:36 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS

The Jaguar fighter jet burst into flames soon after it crashed. The pilot ejected safely


Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh: 

A Jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed today in Kushinagar, about 322 kilometre from Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh.

The pilot has been able to eject safely.

The Jaguar aircraft was on a routine mission and had taken off from the Gorakhpur air force base.

 

 

A court of inquiry has been ordered to find out the reason for the crash.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jaguar fighter planeJaguar crashed in Uttar Ptadesh
தமிழில் படிக்கবাংলায় পড়ুন

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Amroha EncounterBudgetNitin GadkariIndia Vs New ZealandHardik PandyaManohar ParrikarPilot SmokingLive TVRahul GandhiHOP LiveTamil NewsLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmit ThackerayVenkateswara RaoGalaxy M Series

................................ Advertisement ................................