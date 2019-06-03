Air Force Plane Carrying 13 Missing After Taking Off From Assam: Sources

The Indian Air Force An-32 aircraft last had contact with the ground at 1 pm, sources said.

The Antonov An-32 took off from Assam's Jorhat at 12:25 pm.


New Delhi: 

An Indian Air Force transport aircraft carrying eight crew members and five passengers that took off from Assam's Jorhat earlier today has gone missing, sources have told NDTV.

The Antonov An-32 took off at 12:25 pm for a landing strip in Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh.

The aircraft last had contact with ground forces at 1 pm, sources said.

The Air Force has launched a search operation to track down the plane.

The An-32 is a Russian-designed twin engine turboprop transport aircraft used extensively by the Indian Air Force for over four decades.

