Air Force Plane Carrying 13 Missing After Taking Off From Assam: Sources

The Antonov An-32 took off from Assam's Jorhat at 12:25 pm.

An Indian Air Force transport aircraft carrying eight crew members and five passengers that took off from Assam's Jorhat earlier today has gone missing, sources have told NDTV.

The Antonov An-32 took off at 12:25 pm for a landing strip in Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh.

The aircraft last had contact with ground forces at 1 pm, sources said.

The Air Force has launched a search operation to track down the plane.

The An-32 is a Russian-designed twin engine turboprop transport aircraft used extensively by the Indian Air Force for over four decades.