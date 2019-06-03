IAF Plane Carrying 13 Missing, Rajnath Singh Apprised Of Situation: Live Updates

The Antonov An-32 took off from Assam's Jorhat at 12:25 pm.

An Indian Air Force aircraft has gone missing after taking off from an airbase in Assam. The aircraft last had contact with the ground forces at I pm, sources have told NDTV. 13 people were onboard the plane, including eight crew members and five passengers. The Air Force has launched a search operation to track down the plane. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted about the incident. The Russian-built Antonov An-32 took off from Jorhat in Assam state at 12:25 pm (0655 GMT) headed for Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh, bordering China. "The aircraft last contacted ground agencies at 1300 hrs, thereafter there has been no contact," the defence ministry said in a statement.

