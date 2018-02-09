Air Force Officer In Delhi Caught Giving Info To ISI Spy Who Faked Affair A special cell of the police filed a case against the officer on Thursday and arrested him. He has been sent to five days' custody.

Group Captain Arun Marwaha was honey-trapped by ISI: investigators A senior Air Force officer had set up an internal investigation Arun Marwaha, 51, has been sent to five days' custody



The officer, posted at the IAF headquarters in Delhi, has been charged under the Official Secrets Act and faces up to seven years in jail.



Sources say after the officer befriended the ISI agent on Facebook a few months ago and they started chatting regularly on WhatsApp. The two allegedly even exchanged intimate messages. After gaining his trust, the agent asked the officer for classified documents. The officer shared them regularly on WhatsApp, according to sources. The information that he shared was reportedly on new agencies in the field of cyber warfare, space and special operations.



discovered the massive breach a few weeks ago and set up an internal investigation. When Group Captain Marwaha's role was revealed, IAF informed the Delhi Police. After questioning him for 10 days, the counter-intelligence wing of the Air Force turned the case over to the police.



The officer was arrested on Thursday as he was walking into the Air Force headquarters. He was carrying his cellphone, which is not allowed in the building. He has been sent to five days' custody.



Investigators from IAF's counter intelligence wing are also examining whether officer Marwaha was part of a larger espionage ring being run from Pakistan, sources say.



The IAF has not officially commented on the arrest but sources say the officer was indulging in certain "unwanted activities" through unauthorised electronic devices.



