Live Updates: Air Force Officer Arrested For Spying, Sent To 5-Day Custody

Group Captain Arun Marwaha, posted at the Delhi IAF headquarters, was handed over to Delhi Police yesterday after nearly 10 days of questioning by the counter- intelligence wing of the force.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 09, 2018 09:01 IST
Live Updates: Air Force Officer Arrested For Spying, Sent To 5-Day Custody

Group captain Arun Marwaha was allegedly honey-trapped by an ISI official, pretending to be a woman.

New Delhi:  An Air Force officer was arrested on Thursday in Delhi for allegedly spying for Pakistani intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence or ISI. 

Group Captain Arun Marwaha, posted at the Delhi IAF headquarters, was handed over to Delhi Police yesterday after nearly 10 days of questioning by the counter- intelligence wing of the force, news agency PTI reported. He was allegedly honey-trapped by an ISI official, pretending to be a woman.

Here are the live updates on the arrest of the Indian Air Force Officer.




Feb 09, 2018
09:01 (IST)
Punishment under Official Secrets Act entails a jail term of up to seven years, PTI reported. 
Feb 09, 2018
08:56 (IST)
"The Delhi Police will now carry forward the probe. The officer has been slapped charges under Official Secrets Act," a source was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. 

Feb 09, 2018
08:54 (IST)
Group Captain Arun Marwaha was allegedly leaking classified documents through WhatsApp.

