Live Updates: Air Force Officer Arrested For Spying, Sent To 5-Day Custody Group Captain Arun Marwaha, posted at the Delhi IAF headquarters, was handed over to Delhi Police yesterday after nearly 10 days of questioning by the counter- intelligence wing of the force.

Group captain Arun Marwaha was allegedly honey-trapped by an ISI official, pretending to be a woman. New Delhi: An Air Force officer was arrested on Thursday in Delhi for allegedly spying for Pakistani intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence or ISI.



09:01 (IST) Punishment under Official Secrets Act entails a jail term of up to seven years, PTI reported. 08:56 (IST) "The Delhi Police will now carry forward the probe. The officer has been slapped charges under Official Secrets Act," a source was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

08:54 (IST) Group Captain Arun Marwaha was allegedly leaking classified documents through WhatsApp.

