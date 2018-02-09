Live Updates: Air Force Officer Arrested For Spying, Sent To 5-Day Custody

New Delhi: An Air Force officer was arrested on Thursday in Delhi for allegedly spying for Pakistani intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence or ISI.
Group Captain Arun Marwaha, posted at the Delhi IAF headquarters, was handed over to Delhi Police yesterday after nearly 10 days of questioning by the counter- intelligence wing of the force, news agency PTI reported. He was allegedly honey-trapped by an ISI official, pretending to be a woman.
Here are the live updates on the arrest of the Indian Air Force Officer.
Punishment under Official Secrets Act entails a jail term of up to seven years, PTI reported.
"The Delhi Police will now carry forward the probe. The officer has been slapped charges under Official Secrets Act," a source was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
No more content
Comments