Air Force Objects To 'Uniform, Language' In Netflix's Anil Kapoor-Starrer

Anil Kapoor-starrer "AK vs Ak" will release on Netflix on December 24.

The Air Force today demanded "withdrawal" of a few scenes from a soon-to-be released Netflix movie - "AK vs AK" - after a teaser was shared on Twitter by Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor.

"The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate (sic)," a tweet posted on the Indian Air Force's official Twitter account read.

It further said: "This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn. @NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72." Director-Producer Anurag Kashyap and Netflix India were tagged in the post.

"AK vs AK" is a Vikramaditya Motwane movie, starring Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor, "as themselves", according to Netflix. It will be released on December 24.

(Warning: Video contains foul language)

The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn.@NetflixIndia@anuragkashyap72#AkvsAkhttps://t.co/F6PoyFtbuB — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 9, 2020

In the one-minute long clip, Anil Kapoor, 63 and Anurag Kashyap, 48, are seen sparring as the seasoned actor uses foul language against the director-producer who is rarely seen in front of the camera.

On Twitter, Anil Kapoor has been thanking those admiring his work in the new project, said to be a mockumentary drama. In the post that was shared by the IAF, he wrote "No more fooling the audience please. As promised, the REAL narrative of #AKvsAK from the REAL AK."

Last month, the government issued an order bringing online news portals and content providers such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar under the Information and Broadcasting ministry. Until last month, there was no law or autonomous body governing digital content.

The government regulations also apply to news on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

In October, the Supreme Court had sought the centre's response on a petition for regulating over-the-top or OTT platforms by an autonomous body. The top court had issued notices to the centre, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Internet and Mobile Association of India.

Earlier this year, the IAF had written to the Central Board of Film Certification, complaining against its "undue negative portrayal" in the Netflix movie "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl".

"Dharma Productions had agreed to represent Indian Air Force (IAF) with authenticity and make all efforts to ensure that the film helps to inspire the next generation of IAF officers," the Air Forces said in its letter to the censor board, which was also sent to Netflix and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena (retd) flew operational sorties in the 1999 Kargil war, including casualty evacuation, spotting enemy targets and assisting Army artillery gunners gauge the impact of their strikes.